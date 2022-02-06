Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $294,000 in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $569.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.03. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

