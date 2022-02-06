Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,456 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

SDOG opened at $54.40 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89.

