One Capital Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

