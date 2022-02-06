One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

