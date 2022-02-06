One Capital Management LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Mastercard by 543.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

NYSE MA opened at $382.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.04. The company has a market cap of $375.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

