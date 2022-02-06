One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after buying an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,224,000 after buying an additional 130,417 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.48 and a 52-week high of $154.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average of $145.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.