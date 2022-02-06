One Capital Management LLC Buys 388 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

