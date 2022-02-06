Omni Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00006977 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00298239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,316 coins and its circulating supply is 563,000 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

