OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.75 on Friday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

