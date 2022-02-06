Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post sales of $94.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.84 million. Omeros reported sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 788.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $174.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. 724,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Omeros by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Omeros by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Omeros by 755.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

