Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s share price was down 4.2% on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 43,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,143,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.
OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.
In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
