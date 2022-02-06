Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s share price was down 4.2% on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 43,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,143,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.