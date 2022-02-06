OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 826 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,707,000 after purchasing an additional 781,844 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 305.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 429,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $49.72 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93.

