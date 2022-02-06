OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUSA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,746 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DUSA opened at $34.58 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

