OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 213,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $51.89 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.