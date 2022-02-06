OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 310.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYLD. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYLD opened at $23.27 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

