OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,703 Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of WEBL stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.