Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

OPAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 9.79.

Shares of Offerpad stock opened at 3.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 5.81. Offerpad has a 1-year low of 2.96 and a 1-year high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The company had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 500.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Offerpad will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $434,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

