Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 3,317,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

