nVent Electric (NVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

