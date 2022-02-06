NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $47.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 112.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,137. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

