Novacoin Price Reaches $0.14 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $317,198.47 and $2.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,605.65 or 0.99877218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00073090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021110 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.14 or 0.00458852 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.