NOV (NYSE:NOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NOV (NYSE:NOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

NOV traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,176,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,807. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NOV stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

