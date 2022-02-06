NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). NOV posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $16.21. 15,176,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

