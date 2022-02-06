Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 32.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 156,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.93 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

