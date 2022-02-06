Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $369.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $288.08 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

