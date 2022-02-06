Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.50). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.50), with a volume of 4,888 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile (LON:NRI)
Featured Stories
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.