Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 114,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 192.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 161,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $270.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

