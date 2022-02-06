Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Reduced by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after buying an additional 147,564 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Shares of NSC opened at $270.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.61 and its 200-day moving average is $270.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

