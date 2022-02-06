Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Cut to €10.30

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

