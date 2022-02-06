Nigel Goldsmith Sells 12,500 Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS) insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 12,500 shares of Instem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.02), for a total value of £93,125 ($125,201.67).
INS opened at GBX 765 ($10.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £169.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08. Instem plc has a 1 year low of GBX 493 ($6.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($12.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 830.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 819.40.
About Instem
