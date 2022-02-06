Nigel Goldsmith Sells 12,500 Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS) insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 12,500 shares of Instem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.02), for a total value of £93,125 ($125,201.67).

INS opened at GBX 765 ($10.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £169.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08. Instem plc has a 1 year low of GBX 493 ($6.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($12.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 830.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 819.40.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

