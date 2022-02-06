NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $346.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

