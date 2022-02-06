NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 244,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

