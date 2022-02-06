NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $5,497,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,539 shares of company stock worth $7,375,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.