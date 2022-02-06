NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $298.14 on Friday. NewMarket has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $405.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.31 and its 200 day moving average is $339.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NewMarket by 1,427.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NewMarket by 30.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NewMarket by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth about $2,219,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 26.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

