New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,910,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,613 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $65,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,592,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

