Neutrino System Base Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,506.00 (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market capitalization of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.62 or 0.07153790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,565.25 or 0.99727214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

