Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,099 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $202,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in AAON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AAON by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $59.96 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.12 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.65.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $125,469.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

