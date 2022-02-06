Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 644,234 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,656,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 644,234 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $235,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NIKE by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.