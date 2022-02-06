Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 263,096 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,096 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.68% of Floor & Decor worth $211,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

