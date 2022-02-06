Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $254,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 76.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 194.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 44.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $295,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

LFUS opened at $254.18 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.39. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

