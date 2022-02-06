Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,521 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $253,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 166.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,608,000 after acquiring an additional 332,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,454,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,821 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

ASH opened at $95.24 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

