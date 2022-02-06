Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $211.78 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.68% of Floor & Decor worth $211,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,734,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after purchasing an additional 367,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 352,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

