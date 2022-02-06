Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,358,120 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $226,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 159,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

