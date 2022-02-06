Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Up 5.5%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.48. 48,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,260,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.