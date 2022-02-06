Needham & Company LLC Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $290.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $292.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.43. Biogen has a 52-week low of $212.56 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

