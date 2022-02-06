NCR (NCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NCR (NYSE:NCR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NCR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCR stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

