NCR (NCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NCR (NYSE:NCR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE NCR opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCR stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCR (NCR)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.