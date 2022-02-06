Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Head-To-Head Review

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Enphase Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $774.42 million 24.60 $133.99 million $1.15 122.81

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy 13.44% 37.82% 11.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80 Enphase Energy 0 7 20 0 2.74

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 119.74%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $240.04, indicating a potential upside of 69.97%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

