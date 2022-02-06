Natixis Has $16 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Natixis grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 540.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,951 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

