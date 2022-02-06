Natixis Buys New Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $118.63 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

