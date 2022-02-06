National Bankshares Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$71.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.00.

TSE:BCE opened at C$67.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The company has a market cap of C$61.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. BCE has a twelve month low of C$54.42 and a twelve month high of C$68.17.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

